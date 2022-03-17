Srinagar: Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Baramulla on Thursday and recovered arms and ammunition from him.

Acting on specific information regarding the movement of anti-national elements in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 2RR, and CRPF in the said area. During the search, one terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested by the joint search party. He has been identified as Waseem Ahmed War.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one hand grenade, two AK-47 Magazines, and twenty-live rounds were recovered from his possession. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station in Kunzer and an investigation has been launched.