Sopore (Jammu-Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Toiba and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. "On January 11, at about 1405 hrs, a joint Naka was established by Sopore police, 22 RR and 179 Bn CRPF at Chinar crossing Darpora in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai. During the Naka checking it was noted that three persons coming from village Gund Brath towards village Bomai were roaming in suspicious conditions and were subsequently asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot, however, were apprehended tactfully by the vigilant security forces," police said in a statement issued on Saturday.

"Upon their personal search, two pistols, two pistol magazines, thirteen pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession," the statement further read. The three have been identified as Arafat Majeed Dar son Abdul Majeed Dar, Tauseef Ahmed Dar Son of Gh Hassan Dar and Momin Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmed, all residents of Sopore.

"During preliminary questioning, they revealed their identity as Arafat Majeed Dar son Abdul Majeed Dar a resident of Harwan Sopore, Tauseef Ahmed Dar Son of Lt Gh Hassan Dar of Taliyan Mohalla Arampora Sopore and Momin Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmed Khan of Arampora Sopore. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are associates/OGWs of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT and have been providing logistical and other materialistic support to terrorists," it said.

"Accordingly, a case has been registered at Police Station Bomai under relevant sections of law and further investigation is going on," the police added.

Also read: Two militants killed in encounter in south Kashmir's Kulgam