Srinagar: In view of increased threat perception, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to immediately post Kashmiri migrants employed under PM's special package and other employees belonging to the Jammu division in "secure locations'' in the Valley by June 6, officials sources said. The decision comes after a series of targeted killings of Hindu government employees by terrorists in Kashmir and fears of their exodus from Kashmir.

The PM package employees are protesting from the last week, demanding they should be posted outside Kashmir after one of their colleagues, Rahul Bhat was killed in Budgam by militants.

According to officials, 4500 PM package employees are posted in different districts of the Valley and after the target killings, the government has decided to post them at district headquarters. A Jammu based female teacher Rajni Bala was killed on Tuesday in Kulgam outside her school premises. Rajni was employed in Education Department as a teacher under the Scheduled Caste quota.

Following Rajni's killing, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting with top civil and police officials and directed the officials to complete the process of transferring these employees to safer areas at district headquarters by June 6.

PM package was announced by the Congress government headed by Manmohan Singh under which 6000 Kashmiri Pandits, who had fled the Valley in the 90s after eruption of militancy, could return. Under this package, 4500 government jobs have been given to KPs and also free residential accommodation in separate colonies for them.

