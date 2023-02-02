Srinagar: The Election Commission of India on Thursday appointed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole as Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir in place of IAS officer Hirdesh Kumar.

EC Principal Secretary Rahul Sharma in a notification addressed to the J&K government wrote: "I am directed to forward herewith the Commission's Notification No. 154/j&K/2022-p.Admin., dated 31.01.2023 appointing Pandurang Kondbarao Pole (AGMUT:2004) as the Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir in place of Hirdesh Kumar, IAS."

Sharma further added, "I am also to request that address and telephone/fax numbers of Pandurang Kondbarao Pole (residence and office) may be communicated to the Commission as soon as he takes over the charge of Chief Electoral officer." The commission has also issued a notification stating that the Pole will not hold any additional charge under the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 13A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir hereby designates Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, IAS (AGMUT:2004) as the Chief Electoral Officer for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he takes over charge and until further orders in place of Hirdesh Kumar, IAS," the notification read.

It further reads, "Pole shall cease to hold and hand over forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, which he may be holding before such assumption of office."

"Pole while functioning as the Chief Electoral Officer shall not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Government of Jammu and Kashmir except that he should be designated Secretary to the Government in charge of the Election Department in the State Secretariat." Pole was earlier appointed as the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir on March 17, 2020, after Baseer Ahmad Khan was appointed fourth adviser to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor.