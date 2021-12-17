Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Over the years, technology has revolutionized our world and has made our lives better. It has also created amazing tools and resources for specially-abled people to help make their lives easier. However, a section of specially-abled people from Kashmir had not been able to take advantage of this technology for the non-inclusion of the Kashmiri language in Google.

Google provides a talk to type system (TTS) on Android phones. With the help of this system, a user can control the phone via voice commands. Visually- impaired people get the most benefited from this facility. However, due to the lack of Kashmiri language in the system, the Visually- impaired people of the valley are facing difficulties.

In this connection, the Jammu and Kashmir Handicap Association has sent a petition to Google through change.org to resolve this issue.

The Honorary Secretary of the Association, Abrar Bhat, said, "If you direct Google to Urdu, English or any other language, the system works well. There is no response while using Kashmiri. The reason is, the Kashmiri language is not yet listed on Google, which is why illiterate people are facing difficulties."

"We have sent a petition to Google to add the Kashmiri language to the system. There are many pellet victims in the valley who are now completely visually -impaired. They have a hard time getting education. The Braille press is not here and they have to go to a special school to get education, which is quite a hassle and expensive. On the other hand, education from a smartphone is easy and economical. That is why we have been forced to file a petition," he added.

Abdul Rashid Bhat, president of the association, said, "We have approached the local administration and various departments in this regard but despite being assured that nothing has been done so far. Now, there is a lot of hope from this petition as 70 per cent of people speak Kashmiri and it is a well-known language."

ETV Bharat also tried to talk to the pellet victims in this regard. Although they refused to speak due to security reasons, however, they also batted for the inclusion of the Kashmiri language in the TTS.

