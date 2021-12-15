Srinagar (J&K): Days after decamping with two rifles from Kupwara, Saqib Ahmed Tantry, the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of a BJP activist Abdul Rashid Zargar along with Arif Ahmad Mir, an associate, have surrendered on Wednesday, officials said.

This comes hours after district police Kupwara released wanted posters with a Rs 5 lakh reward for anyone who provides information regarding Saqib Ahmed Tantry (PSO) and his associate Arif Ahmad Mir.

"He along with his associate have surrendered and have been arrested. Further proceedings will follow," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

On Sunday, Tantry along with his associate Mir decamped with two rifles from BJP activist Abdul Rashid Zargar's accommodation. Tantry and Mir both are residents of Kupwara's Bohipora area.

Pertinently, Zargar is under protection and is currently being kept along with other persons safely in the PWD building at Salkoot.

