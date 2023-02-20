Srinagar (J&K): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that the “people's power” forced the Jammu and Kashmir administration to halt the demolition drive in the Union Territory. While speaking to the media at the party office in Srinagar, Farooq said, “Under the pressure of the people, the government has stopped the demolition drive."

"Had people not raised their voices they would have demolished more structures. This is the power of the people,” Farooq said. Farooq's statement came amid reports that the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta had issued directions to Deputy Commissioners and Revenue Department to halt the “anti-encroachment” drive in the UT.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has claimed to have recovered more than 1.6 million kanals of encroached state land, including 12 lakh kanals in Jammu and four lakh kanals in Kashmir Valley, from the “influential” people. Significantly, a residence linked to senior NC leader Ali Mohammad Sagar at Humhama in uptown Srinagar and a shopping complex owned by another party leader in south Kashmir were demolished as a part of the demolition drive.

The demolition drive in Jammu and Kashmir, which began in January, has triggered widespread protests from the mainstream and the common people alike as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the poor will not be touched in the drive. Newly appointed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Sunday said that the reclaimed land will be used for the “welfare of the people”. He said that during the anti-encroachment drive, “no house or shop of any poor person was demolished, but thousands of kanals of land were recovered from rich people”.