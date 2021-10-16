Srinagar: Hilal Ahmad Rather, son of veteran National Conference leader Abdul Rahman Rather, a graduate of the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology & Science and prominent entrepreneur joined the People's Conference (JKPC) in presence of president Sajad Gani Lone and other senior members of the party on Saturday.

Welcoming Ahmad into the party fold, Sajad Gani Lone said that he is a new generation leader who will, in the future, play a pivotal role in the politics of J&K and facilitate the state's transition from uncertainty to certainty.

"Hilal is like a younger brother. I have known him for decades now. He is an enterprising, educated and capable young man who has the interests of the people of J&K at the core of his politics. Interestingly, he had promised me long back that he will one day join me in this caravan of change. And today he has fulfilled his commitment. He is a new generation leader who will, in the future, play a pivotal role in the politics of J&K," he said.

Responding to a question, Lone said that the Peoples Conference has arrived and will conquer J&K.

"Peoples Conference has arrived. Let there be no delusions. There are many soothsayers who refuse to see reality as it exists and want to create a scenario as they want to see it. I want to tell those delusional people that the Peoples Conference has arrived and will conquer J&K for the best interests of the people," he added.

The PC chairman further underlined the immense sacrifices rendered by the People's Conference in the past, stating that his father was imprisoned for 10 years with a plethora of PSAs slapped against him.

"It is not the time to get terrified due to the tough ordeals these days. It is the moment to stay far-sighted, firm and resolved to get Jammu and Kashmir out of the present cycle of uncertainty. Peoples Conference is the party that has a legacy of sacrifices. We will continue to strive to accord people a dignified way of living," Lone said.

Also read: Tolerance waning among political leaders: Dr Farooq

Hilal Rather while joining the party said that he was always aspiring to work for youth empowerment since disturbances have destroyed the youth of the state to a large extent.

"My dream is to see the youth of Jammu and Kashmir prosper in every field they take the plunge in and make the state a hub of peace, tranquility, and progress. As I decided to join politics, I didn’t think of anyone but Sajad Lone. He is a dynamic leader with a progressive vision. I am inspired by his style of work which is remarkable and I am sure that the state will witness new horizons of prosperity under his able leadership," Rather said in his joining address.

Senior leaders and functionaries present on the occasion included Imran Ansari, Basharat Bukhari, Khurshid Alam, Abid Ansari, Yasir Reshi, Mohammad Abbas Wani, Raja Aijaz Ali, Safina Baig, Sheikh Imran, Adnan Ashraf, Mudasir Karim, Mohammad Sulaiman Bhat including others.