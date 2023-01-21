Surankote: Unknown persons have fired pellets on the house of Surankote ex-MLA in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Police said that the pellets were fired at the house of Ex MLA Surankote Choudhary Mohd Akram at his village Lassana in Poonch.

The pellets were also shot at the streetlights in the vicinity of the former legislator’s residence. Though no loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident, the pellets have damaged a few of the streetlights.

Also read: J&K: Two soldiers dead in Poonch in fratricidal firing

A few splinters from the firing also hit the walls of the house of ex-MLA Surankote, sources said. It is learnt that the pellets were fired from a 12 bore rifle. Local sources said that the house of the ex-MLA Surankote is located close to the forest area. It is being speculated that the firing could be that of poachers loitering in the area. Police said all possible angles are being investigated.

Further details into the incident are awaited.