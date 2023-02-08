Srinagar(J&K): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti was on Wednesday detained along with other party leaders near Rail Bhawan Delhi during a protest against the ongoing demolition drive in Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba along with scores of party workers arrived in Delhi on Monday February 6 to register a protest against the ongoing demolition drive in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, as Mehbooba wanted to take out a protest from Rail Bhawan to the parliament but the women cops of the Delhi police who were deployed on the spot in strength foiled the march, a PDP spokesperson said. Mehbooba Mufti along with the party leaders was bundled by the Delhi police and taken into custody.

A video of the incident is also being widely shared. In the video, Mehjbooba can be seen taken away by a woman cop and bundled inside the police vehicle. Mehbooba who addressed a press conference on her arrival in Delhi on Monday, compared the ongoing “anti-encroachment” drive in Jammu and Kashmir with Palestine “because the BJP govt is like an 'East-India Company'.

“Palestine is still better, their people talk but here it's even worse. People's houses are being demolished by bulldozer,” Mehbooba said. She also requested all national opposition leaders to raise the issue of the government of India's demolition drive across J&K “against its own people in the garb of ‘reclaiming state land’ from alleged encroachers”.

“No notices are served and neither do they accept proof of ownership. Simply inhuman and unjust,” she said. PDP leader Choudhary Parvez Waffa while reacting to Mehbooba's detention in Delhi said, “right to freedom of expression is being suppressed”.