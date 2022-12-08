Anantnag: PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti vacated the official residence in Anantnag on Thursday. The property department had instructed several political leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, to vacate the official residence in the Khannabul area of Anantnag.

The PDP president on Thursday vacated the allotted official residence in Khanna Bill Housing Colony of Anantnag on the instructions of the Assets (Status) Department, that they are illegally occupying the government bungalow. The notice said that they should vacate this official residence as soon as possible.

Notably, Mehbooba Mufti vacated the allotted government residence "Fairview" in Gupkar, Srinagar on November 28 and moved to her sister's house in Khambar, a suburb of Srinagar.