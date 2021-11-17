Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Mehbooba Mufti, People's Democratic party (PDP) president and former chief minister of Jammu-Kashmir, on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter in which four persons, including a Pakistani militant and his local associate, were killed on Monday evening.

Family members of Kashmiris killed in the gunfight, however, have denied the police charge.

Slamming the government for targeting civilians while fighting militants, she said, "We want a judicial inquiry into this incident. Strict punishment should be given to the guilty."

The PDP chief further said, "It is unfortunate that three civilians were killed in the (Hyderpora) encounter. It has become a fashion to brand civilians killed in encounters as Over Ground Workers (OGWs). They have no proof to show that they were OGWs. Such incidents cause more anger among people against us."

Hitting out at the BJP, Mufti further said that BJP's strategy to solve Jammu and Kashmir issue by using the military is totally wrong.

"BJP's strategy to solve Jammu and Kashmir issue by using military is totally wrong. If people of Jammu and Kashmir were to bow down, they would not have stood up to Pakistani attack in 1947," she said.

She also said that it's very unfortunate that the civilians were targeted and their bodies were denied to the family members for the last rites.

In an official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that two terrorists identified as Haider, a foreign Pakistani terrorist and his associate Amir Ahmad resident of Banihal (a hybrid terrorist), were killed in the encounter.

It further stated that the owner of the building namely Altaf Ahmad as well as the tenant namely Mudasir Ahmad were also called to accompany the search party.

However, in the encounter with terrorists, both received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries.

"The building owner Altaf Ahmed was killed in a crossfire. I am not sure whether a militant bullet or the bullets fired by forces hit him. Militants were carrying pistols and it would be clear after investigations whose bullet hit him,” the IGP said.

He also said that the fourth one Mudasir Ahmed Gul was living on rent in the building and had provided shelter to Haider and his associate.

READ: Jammu & Kashmir: Four, including a civilian, killed during gunfight in Srinagar

(agency inputs)