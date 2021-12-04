Pulwama: A railway cop escaped unscathed in a militant attack in the Panzgam village of Pulwama district on Saturday. The area has been cordoned off.

Militants fired upon a railway policeman in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, official sources said.

While the policeman escaped unhurt, police and security forces cordoned off Dogripora village nearby Panzgam village amid reports that militants went inside the village. Searches are underway, they said.

A police officer also confirmed that the railway policeman is “safe”.

Police have also released CCTV footage of the said incident.