Srinagar (J&K): A panch was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday in the Kolpora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district. Identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, the victim sustained a critical gunshot wound and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

"At around 8:30 pm, suspected militants fired upon the Panch, Mohammad Yaqoob Dar son of Ghulam, of Sundoo Kulgam. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," a senior police official said. He further said that Dar "had bullet injuries in chest and neck."

The area has been cordoned off and a search has been launched to nab the attackers. Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. A press statement by the police said that an investigation is in progress and officers are trying to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime.

National Conference Vice President, Umar Abdullah, took to Twitter to condemn the violence and extended his condolences to the family.

"Very unfortunate. I strongly condemn the assassination of Panch Mohd Yaqoob Dar and send my condolences to his family. May Allah grant the deceased Jannat," he tweeted.

