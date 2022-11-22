Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday neutralised a Pakistani intruder and foiled an infiltration bid from across the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. The intruder was neutralised at 2:30 am as he continued approaching towards fence even after he was challenged to stop.

"The BSF troops opened fire at a Pakistani intruder when he was noticed aggressively approaching the border fence in the RS Pura sector. The troops warned the intruder many times not to move forward but he did not pay heed. Finding no other alternative, the troops opened fire at him and as a result, he died and thwarted the infiltration attempt," said a spokesperson of the Border Security Force.

Also read: Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu

In the second incident, BSF troops nabbed another Pakistani intruder near the international border in Indreshwar Nagar in Jammu as he approached the fencing after crossing the border. "He was brought inside the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate. Nothing incriminating was found in his possession so far. The entire area in both sectors is being thoroughly searched," the spokesperson said.