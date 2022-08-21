Rajouri: A Pakistani national, who intruded into the Indian territory in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested by the Indian Army. The intruder was injured after soldiers fired at him as he "failed to stop after being challenged" in the Nowshera region of Rajouri on Sunday, said sources in the Indian Army.

"One Pakistan national was injured in a forward area of Nowshera's Sehar Makri. On being challenged he didn't stop so he was fired upon," they further added. The incident occurred after personnel in the Jhangarh area of Nowshera observed suspicious movements from across the border. The intruder was subsequently shifted to the Army hospital, Rajouri for treatment. Nothing discriminatory has been recovered from his possession so far, according to the Army.