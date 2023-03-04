Samba (Jammu and Kashmir): Pakistan is trying to push more terrorists along with arms, ammunition and drugs to bolster terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir where terrorist activities are on the decline due to the relentless operations by the security forces, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a program in Samba district, the DGP said that the seizure of 7 kgs of heroin worth over Rs 2 crore from a wanted drug smuggler in Poonch near the Line of Control (LoC) as a "major success", the DGP also said that the security forces are tirelessly working to permanently dismantle support system of terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

As for the motive behind the Pakistan-backed infiltration bids, the DGP said that the purpose is to fill the militant rank in the Union Territory and increase the number of terrorist attacks. The top cop also said that police along with other security agencies have kept continuous vigil to ensure that any such infiltration bid is foiled and perpetrators ate brought to justice.

The DGP said stringent action will be taken as per law against anyone trying to disrupt the peace and law and order situation in the Union Territory. Singh also said that along with armed terrorists, Pakistan is also trying to push drugs from across the border adding that with the recent seizure of a large quantity of heroin from Poonch, police and security agencies have achieved a major success against narco-terrorism.

The DGP said that the nefarious actions of Pakistan were aimed at ensuring that terrorist activities continue in Jammu and Kashmir adding that security agencies are taking stringent action against drug smugglers and bringing them to book.