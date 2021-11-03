Srinagar: Days after Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an international flight to Sharjah in UAE from Srinagar Airport, Pakistan has denied its airspace for the service. The flight was flagged off on October 24 by Home Minister Amit Shah during his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on October 23.

Leaders in the valley have expressed their dismay over the denial of airspace by Pakistan. Prominent leaders in Kashmir took to Twitter to convey their disappointment.

"Very unfortunate. Pakistan did the same thing with the Air India Express flight from Srinagar to Dubai in 2009-2010. I had hoped that @GoFirstairways being permitted to overfly Pak airspace was indicative of a thaw in relations but alas that wasn’t to be," former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted over the development.

However, Airport director Santosh Dhoke told ETV Bharat that a flight from Sharjah landed at the airport in Srinagar today morning. "The flight from Sharjah landed at the Srinagar Airport today morning as per schedule," Dhoke said, adding that he has no information about the denial of space to the flight by Pakistan.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: "Puzzling that GOI didn’t even bother securing permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for international flights from Srinagar. Only PR extravaganza without any groundwork."

Geeta Mohan, a journalist with an English news channel, posted on Twitter that Pakistan had stopped Sharjah bound flights from Srinagar from flying over its territory.

"We declare it open from today. This will help in boosting tourism and bring more investment in the Union Territory,” Shah said while inaugurating the flight.

Airline operator Go First's flight, G8 1595, took off from Srinagar's Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport on October 24 and the operator had said the airline will operate four direct flights every week from Srinagar to Sharjah.

Last week, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmed had said: “On the question of flights and some reported investments in JK, there are various dimensions to it, especially in the case of flights that includes technical questions as well as international conventions on air navigation, the relevant authorities are seize of the matter.”

He added: "The main aspect here is that India is seeking to divert attention from its oppression and human right violations in JK, and continues to employ diversionary measures to portray fake sense of ‘normalcy’ and development in JK. Let me state that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized disputed territory. No such ploy to mislead the international community would succeed."

The first international flight from the Srinagar airport to Dubai was started on February 14, 2009, by Air India Express.

Businesses in Kashmir were happy over the operation of the flight to UAE saying that artefacts and carpets from the Valley will find an expanded market in the Middle East.

When the flight was inaugurated Omar Abdullah had asked whether Pakistan has changed its heart by providing airspace to the flight.

"Has Pakistan had a change of heart and allowed flights originating from Srinagar to use its airspace? If not, then this flight will die the way the Srinagar-Dubai flight died during UPA2," Omar Abdullah had tweeted.