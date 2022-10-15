Srinagar: The leaders of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an umbrella of J&K political parties formed after the abrogation of Article 370, will meet on Saturday at the residence of PAGD chief Dr. Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. Sources said that in the meeting, the ongoing registration of voters in Jammu and Kashmir and other issues facing the State will be discussed.

The meeting will be attended by leaders of National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, CPI(M) and Awami National Conference. Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah said, "Many issues will be discussed in detail in the meeting. Voting rights and other issues will also be discussed." J&K Chief Election Officer Hirdesh Kumar had recently courted controversy saying that registration of new voters is going on in Jammu and Kashmir and it is expected that 20 to 25 lakh new voters will be registered in this exercise.

He had said that non-local people would be eligible to vote in Jammu and Kashmir this time, after which the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir strongly opposed it. It should be mentioned that the District Development Commissioner of Jammu had also issued an order to all Tehsildars that the non-local citizens residing in the province for the last one year should be included in the voting list immediately.

As soon as the order came out in public, there was an uproar. This decision was later withdrawn by the Jammu administration.