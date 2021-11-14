Anantnag: Javaid Ahmad Tak, 46, hails from south Kashmir's Bijbehara area, who from the last two decades has been fighting for the rights of specially-abled people in Jammu and Kashmir. Tak was among over a hundred people in India to be conferred with Padma Shri — which is the fourth highest civilian award in India.

Specially-abled himself, Tak received the honour at the hands of President Ram Nath Kavind at a recent function held in Delhi.

Javaid Ahmad Tak was not born disabled. In 1997, unidentified gunmen attacked his uncle who was a political leader and shot him at his home in the Bijbehara area in south Kashmir's Anantnag District. During the tragedy at his home in Bijbehara, Javed Tak also received bullets that pierced his spinal cord and made him permanently disabled.

Despite this, Javaid did not lose the battle of life and seeing his disability up close, he became concerned about the welfare of those who are disconnected from life due to physical disability.

Javed Tak made the welfare of such people his mission and did not allow his disability to dominate his goal. He set up a comprehensive education institute for specially-abled children in Bijbehara, known as 'Zeba Apa'. Hundreds of students are studying in this institution.

Tak works for people with disabilities to rehabilitate them through education and employment. He also works for the implementation of laws for the benefit of people with disabilities.

Tak says that he got his inspiration from people like famous disability activist Javaid Abidi, who was the director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), based in Delhi, who died two years ago after an illness.

Tak, who has secured his master's degree in social work, says, “There is still a lot to be done to bring change in legislation and policies.”

At present, Tak said, over a hundred people are working with him.

“I work on projects for child rights currently. Overall our organisation has benefited thousands of people by providing them education and employment,” he said.

Meanwhile, a function was held in honour of Javed Ahmad Tak in which specially-abled children gave a hearty welcome to Tak. Speaking on the occasion, Tak thanked the Prime Minister and the President of India for the honour.