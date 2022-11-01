Srinagar (Kashmir): Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps (Chinar Corps) in Srinagar, has said that the overall security situation in Kashmir is better. He said that the situation on the LoC is also normal. He said that the arrival of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir this year has been quite high, which clearly shows that there is normalcy in Kashmir.

The GOC said that militancy in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced this year and the leadership of militants in Jammu and Kashmir has been eradicated. There are still some things that need to be improved and its security forces are working for this and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve in the near future.

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla said that Pakistan's cross-border infiltration attempt is ongoing and the army is engaged in thwarting the attempt of these infiltrators to commit atrocities. He said that the army has gained confidence of the people and the people are now working side by side with the army.

Responding to a question about ceasefire, the GOC said that ceasefire violations have come down this year and the army has increased defense preparations, gaining more strength. Talking about hybrid militancy, the GOC 15th Corps said that it is difficult to identify them and these people attack on the soft target. He said that the security forces have worked out a plan in this regard and it can be controlled.