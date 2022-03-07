Srinagar: The OPD services for patients at the Bone and Joint Hospital, the only orthopaedic hospital in Srinagar, were restored on Monday after being closed for about 80 hours due to the devastation caused by fire last week.

Speaking to ETV Bharat about it, Dr. Mian Sohail, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said, "OPD services for patients have been restored in the hospital from today. At present patients cannot be admitted to the hospital but all kinds of medical advices are being given. In addition, patients who have undergone surgery at this hospital can also come here for advice and follow-up."

He also said that work is underway to start other services in the hospital at the earliest. "Other services will be started soon, work is underway. The injured in yesterday's grenade attack in the city were also treated by the doctors of our hospital at SMHS Hospital. Our specialist doctors are providing their services wherever it is needed," he said.

The patients who came to the hospital for treatment also expressed happiness over the restoration of OPD services. The upper floor of one of the hospital buildings, including an operating theatre and academic block, were completely destroyed in the fire that broke out at 9:30 pm on Friday night.