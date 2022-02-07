Militant killed in encounter in south Kashmir's Awantipora
Published on: 47 minutes ago
Militant killed in encounter in south Kashmir's Awantipora
Published on: 47 minutes ago
Srinagar: One militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Awantipora on Monday evening. The encounter, according to Kashmir police, took place in the Nambal area of Awantipora in the Pulwama district.
"One militant has been killed in the encounter. Searches are going on," a police official said. Kashmir police confirmed the killing on its official Twitter handle.
-
#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/yi1z6c1vuX— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 7, 2022
Loading...