Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) : One person was arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a film crew in Pahalgam, informed the Anantnag Police on Monday. Anantnag Police told ANI that on September 18, during a film shooting at Pahalgam, the arrested person had pelted stones at the crew members. As per the police, the incident happened when the shooting was about to close.

"During a film shooting at Pahalgam on September 18, at the closing of shooting at 7:15 pm, one miscreant pelted stones at the crew members. FIR number 77/2022 was registered at the Pahalgam Police Station. The miscreant was identified and arrested," said Anantnag Police.

Meanwhile, Police in Anantnag along with the Army arrested two hybrid terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit AGuH and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. Based on specific input about the movement of terrorists, a Joint naka was established by Police along with Army (3RR) at Waghama-Opzan Road, said the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Also Read--J-K: Miscreants pelt stones at Emraan Hashmi in Pahalgam

During checking, the joint party apprehended two Hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit AGuH identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat resident of Waghama Bijbehara and Tufail Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar resident of Midora Tral, said police. During the search, two pistols along with two magazines and 15 Rounds were recovered from their possession. (ANI)