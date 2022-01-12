Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained partially open for traffic today as the highway got closed due to landslides and rockslides in the Mahar of Ramban district on Tuesday evening. This is the consecutively sixth day when Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is partially closed restricting the movement of traffic.

Since morning commuters are facing serious problems, however with a lot of efforts by authorities vehicular movement got restored partially to one-way traffic later in the afternoon, and traffic from Jammu to Srinagar got clearance for movement.

While on the other side, the locals of Ramban faced severe difficulties as the traffic on the highway was diverted through the town causing a massive jam on both sides of town.