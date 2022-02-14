Srinagar: On the Pulwama attack's third anniversary, two ex-Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, NC's Farooq Abdullah, and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti were detained by police officials at their respective residences.

The National Conference has condemned the "illegal" detention of its president and MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah after he was detained by police inside his house citing security reasons on the third anniversary of the Pulwama suicide attack, which left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

"JKNC strongly condemns illegal detention of Srinagar MP and Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah. There was no justification for such arbitrary, illegal and frequent detention of the party leadership," NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said in a statement.

Sources in the National Conference said that the NC president was scheduled to travel to Jammu by road, a stretch of nearly 300 kilometers. The information about the program had been conveyed to authorities concerned five days ago, but to his dismay, Abdullah found that the exits from his house were barred. He managed to walk out of his house in the afternoon and is said to have hitched a ride from a passerby for a short distance before the security team persuaded him to return home in a police vehicle.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Administration didn't give any reasons for the detention of Dr. Abdullah. However, reports said he was prevented from leaving his residence in Srinagar "in view of security concerns on Pulwama terror attack anniversary."

PDP spokesman Najmu Saqib told ETV Bharat that party president Mehbooba Mufti was detained at her residence.

