Pulwama: To mark the third anniversary of the Pulwama attack, a memorial event was organised today at the Commando Training Center Lethpora (Awantipora), in which tributes were paid to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the suicide attack on this day in 2019. A two-minute silence was also observed for the fallen personnel.

Though the day is very sad for us, our morale has not gone down and we are still strong to respond to any attack, a CRPF personnel told ETV Bharat. He said,

"The day is definitely very sad for us. We lost our colleagues but our morale has not gone down. We are still strong and ready to respond to any attack from the enemy".

Speaking at the memorial, CRPF Special DGP Daljit Chaudhry said: "On this day, we are paying our tributes to our 40 personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country. I want to make it clear that the sacrifices of the youth would not be allowed to go in vain."

The troopers of CRPF were killed when a suicide bomber affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit, Adil, rammed his explosive-laden car into a security forces convoy in the Lethpora area of Pulwama district on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.