Srinagar: To commemorate the 75 years of Independence, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir is introducing home stays in collaboration with leading travel tech platform OYO to boost the economy and the participation of local people in tourism promotion.

This was revealed during a meeting between CEO OYO India Ankit Gupta and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Srinagar's Raj Bhavan. Gupta apprised the Lt Governor about the progress made towards building 200 homestays to create rural livelihoods in J&K under project "Crown of Incredible India" by the OYO Hotels and Homestays in collaboration with the J&K Government.

The CEO also briefed the Lt Governor on the programme to train homestay owners across J&K on earning opportunities by enhancing the guest experience and efficiently operating their property, besides creating awareness on homestays using social media and marketing platforms. It was informed that 75 homestays are ready to be inaugurated before August 15, celebrating 75 years of Independence.

The Lt Governor complimented the efforts of OYO group in developing quality accommodation and other facilities for the domestic and international tourists to experience the rich culture and traditions, an official spokesman said. The UT Government under Mission Youth had decided to provide support to 500 youth for establishing homestays through an incentive of Rs 50,000 each. The coming up of homestays will boost rural tourism and offer employment opportunities to the youth, the spokesman added.