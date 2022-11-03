Budgam: Member of Parliament and National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday made it clear that National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah will not contest assembly elections until statehood is restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, while talking to reporters, said the list of constituency heads that have been prepared was to reach out to the people and strengthen the party at the grassroots level. On being asked about whether Omar Abdullah would contest assembly elections, Farooq said Omar has already clarified that he will not contest elections till the statehood of J&K is restored.

He said that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) would always be there and the list of constituency heads prepared by the party was no indication that NC would contest polls alone. On giving ST status to the Pahari community, Dr. Farooq Abdullah said, "I have been fighting for it since early 1983."