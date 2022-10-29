Srinagar: Taking to task the Jammu Kashmir administration, Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Saturday questioned why members of the Kashmiri Pandit community were forced to settle back in Jammu, noting that claims of normalcy in the valley were false.

"Many are locking their houses and going back to Jammu. Due to the persisting situation, not just those from the (KP) community placed in Kashmir in the Prime Minister's Package, but also those who have stayed here for years, are forced to go back to Jammu yet again.

The administration does not want to do anything about this and keeps lying. They keep talking about tourists as if that will solve everything, we know they are counting 'yatris' (pilgrims) among tourists. How many tourists will come? Roughly the same as before - 15 to 18 lakhs," Abdullah observed.

"I know officials who lie to the media. They invite them and say the Pandits left due to the cold. Did they not feel cold for the last 30 years? 'Chillai Kalan' (harsh winter) has not even started yet," he also said.

"The administration has to first admit that there is in fact a problem here. That the youth are angry and have to be brought back to the mainstream. They had told the world that after August 5, 2019, there would not be any problems in Kashmir, which has turned out to be completely false," he added, observing further that the National Conference was always willing to lend a hand in harmony but the major part had to be played by those in power.