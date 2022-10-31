Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday accused the Kargil administration of denying him stay at the Drass Dak Bungalow during his Ladakh tour and using a mike to address his party workers. Omar said that the government could not stop China from occupying Ladakh but didn't allow a former chief minister to come to Kargil.

"You can't stop China from Ladakh, but you don't allow me to come from Srinagar to Kargil. It is strange that I was not allowed to stay in Dak Bungalow (government guesthouse) and use the mike to speak to you," Omar said.

Also read: Can Omar Abdullah's cordiality be interpreted as 'warming up between NC and BJP'?

Omar's visit coincided with the Ladakh administration's celebration of the third Union Territory's foundation day. Ladakh was carved out as Union Territory from erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state when the BJP government divided the state into two UTs. The two districts of Ladakh, Leh and Kargil, have autonomous hill development councils whose councilors are elected through voting by the people of the region.