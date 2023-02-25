Samba (Jammu and Kashmir): In an alarming development, an old anti-tank mine was detected near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday night, the police said on Saturday. As soon as the police received a tip-off about an old anti-tank mine near the international border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police and other senior officials of the security forces rushed to the spot.

According to a police officer, the rusted land mine was spotted by a patrolling party of the Border Security Force on the banks of the Basantar river near Mawa village late on Friday night. Soon after, a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot to examine the explosive. Efforts were underway to defuse the explosives at the time this report was filed.

Also read: J-K: Security forces increase patrolling along India-Pak border after Tawang face-off in Arunachal Pradesh

More details about the incident are awaited. It may be recalled that on July 29 last year, security forces detected a similar anti-tank mine near the Bandh Tip area of the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The anti-tank mine found buried in a field was defused by Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS). Earlier, in January last year, 200 detonators were recovered in the Shindra area of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces.

A bomb disposal squad of the security forces was later rushed to the spot, which destroyed the detonators through a controlled explosion. No injury was reported in the incident. Security forces had said that the explosives could have been planted to disrupt the traffic on the national highway NH-144 and peace in the region of Poonch by the “inimical elements”.