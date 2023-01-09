Srinagar (J&K): Legendary Kashmiri poet Prof Rehman Rahi passed away on Monday in Srinagar at the age of 98. Family said Rahi breathed his last at his Vicharnag residence in the early hours today. His death is being widely condoled across all-quarters in the literary universe.

He was awarded the Jnanpith, the highest literary award in India, in 2007 for his poetic collection Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz (In Black Drizzle). He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1961 for his poetry collection Nawroz-i-Saba. He was conferred the Padma Shri award in 2001.

He was honored with Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2000 by the Sahitya Akademi. He taught at the University of Kashmir and mentored thousands of students and scholars. He also wrote the University anthem. Major literary bodies in Kashmir have expressed their condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

President of the Halqua e Adab Sonawari(HAS), Shakir Shafi while remembering the deceased, said that Prof Rahi has always been of great support to the organisation. "He has rarely missed any major events of the organisation and would always ensure his presence on Prof Mohi ud Din Hajini Day. His absence in such events would be badly felt by all of us and his fans," he said.

