Jammu: Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama on Thursday said he is not seeking separation of his homeland from China but seeking more autonomy for his people. "People in China are increasingly realising that I am not seeking the independence of Tibet, but autonomy and preservation of its Buddhist culture," he told the media in Jammu. The Dalai Lama said only a few Chinese hardliners considered him to be a separatist. The Nobel Peace Laureate is travelling to Ladakh on Friday where he is going to stay for a month to deliver discourses and meet followers. After a long hiatus, the Dalai Lama is making his first visit outside his headquarters in Himachal Pradesh's Mcleodganj since leaving Bodh Gaya in January 2020 ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic's outbreak.

It is the Tibetan spiritual leader's first visit to Ladakh in over four years. He had last visited Ladakh in 2018. His tour begins just two days before the 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China. Beijing had earlier criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday earlier this month. Tibetans across the world on July 6 celebrated the 87th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government-in-exile organized the Dalai Lama's 87th birthday in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreigner supporters gather at the main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang.

The 14th Dalai Lama, Born on July 6, 1935, in Amdo Taktser to a farming family, Dalai Lama was at first named Lhamo Dhondup. Despite being revered by people across the globe has always referred to himself as a simple Buddhist monk. Simply at the age of 2, he was recognized as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso. His life as the spiritual leader of Tibet started in that period.The Dalai Lama, throughout his life in exile, has achieved prominence among the world's political, religious, and social leaders as a universal icon of peace, harmony, and non-violence.--IANS