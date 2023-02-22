Srinagar (J&K): Militants in Jammu and Kashmir seem to be preferring pistols over AK-47s and other rifles as in the last 13 months, the security forces have claimed to have recovered over 170 several US-made Stoeger STR-9, Austrian-made Glock 19 and Chinese pistols from the militants, a senior officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police told ETV Bharat.

"Since January 1, 2022, the security forces have recovered more than 178 pistols during various encounters and during naka checking," said the official. He also said that these pistols used to come from across the border via drones and militants used it for targeted killing. "Compared to the AK-47, the pistol is easier to hide and carry to places," he added.

Sharing further details, he said that by the end of May 2022, 130 pistols had been recovered, including Chinese and American Stoegers. The security forces then stepped up their operations following which not only the number of targeted killings also the recovery of pistols declined, he added.

Elaborating further on the issue, the police officer said that the highest use of pistols was seen in Baramulla and Srinagar adding that these pistols were also fitted with silencers, which proves that the aim of the militants was only targeted killings.

"Our aim is to destroy their module. They had also threatened journalists recently but because of our prompt action, they could not do anything," he said. Pertinently, on May 23, last year, the police recovered 15 pistols and a silencer from Srinagar and then on February 17, this year, the police recovered another pistol from Srinagar itself.

The police officer said that on both occasions, the police showed their promptness adding that the Stoeger pistols recovered in May and the Glock pistol recovered this month had silencers installed. "It was not normal in Kashmir and can't be normal anywhere. Their intentions are still the same but due to police vigilance they will never succeed," he added.