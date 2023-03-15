Ladakh: Commander of Army's Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Wednesday visited the forward areas in Ladakh and met the Army officers and soldiers. The Lt General also met Lt Rigzin Chorol, who became the first woman officer of Ladakh after her husband Rifleman Rigzin Kendall made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

In a series of tweets about the Northern Army Commander's visit to Ladakh, the Northern Command said Dwivedi interacted with ITBP and BRO personnel in forward areas at LAC and commended their exemplary work and devotion to duty in India's border defence and infrastructure development.

“Army Commander reviews operational situation in SubSector North in Ladakh. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi also exhorted the vital contributions of troops stationed at LAC in strengthening India's border defence (sic),” the Northern Command wrote in another tweet. In another post on the official Twitter account, the Northern Command said that Lieutenant Rigzin Chorol is an icon for the women of Ladakh.

Lieutenant Rigzin has become the first woman from a cold region to be commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army. Last year, she passed out from the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. Along with her, 35 women cadets also passed out from the academy. The woman lieutenant had lost her husband Rifleman Rigzin Kendall of the three Ladakh Scouts in a tragic incident while on duty after which she prepared for OTA.

Chorol got her education in Economics and wanted to fulfill the dream of her late husband. After a rigorous training program of 11 months, she participated in the passing out parade of SSC W28 course at OTA Chennai. While talking to the media, Lt Rigzin said that she wanted to join the army and like her husband wanted to serve the nation.

Speaking about her training, Chorol said that her journey began from the day she decided to join the Officers Training Academy. My husband served the nation for so many years and it was his dream to become an officer, so I decided to join the organization to fulfil that dream. We have trained hard for 11 months. It was very difficult for me to be away from my child. I took this decision for the future of my child, she said.