Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): The Army’s Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who is on a three-day visit on Friday, reviewed the overall security scenario in Kashmir and was briefed on the measures instituted to counter designs of adversaries, a press statement stated.

The Army Commander also visited a Rashtriya Rifles unit conducting counter-terrorist operations. He appreciated the recent success in operations where the troops successfully eliminated some hard-core terrorists, including Pakistani terrorists with minimal collateral damage and no loss of any civilian life.

He also appreciated the efforts at breaking the cycle of violence for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir.

The Army Commander was briefed by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps at the Chinar Corps headquarters, on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design. He also interacted with the senior officers of Chinar Corps and lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control.

For the hinterland, the Army Commander complimented Chinar Corps for the conduct of just operations. He was appreciative of the excellent soldier–citizen connects activities, which have resulted in an overall reduction in terrorist recruitments.

The Army Commander also commended the Chinar Corps for the various activities being conducted with the citizens in fields of education, sports, culture and skilling.

READ: Western army commander reviews operational preparedness of Jammu-based Tiger division