Srinagar: A non-local driver was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen on Thursday evening in Pulwama. The victim, identified as Sonu Sharma, is a resident of Pathankot. Locals rushed the injured person to District Hospital Pulwama for treatment.

Police have cordoned off the whole area and a search operation to nab the attackers has been launched.

"Terrorists fired upon a non-local driver at Yader, Pulwama today. Locals brought him to the District Hospital. His condition is stable. The area has been cordoned off," Police said.

Also read: CRPF jawan shot dead, two non locals injured in twin attacks in Kashmir