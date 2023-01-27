Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the Centre wanted the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to 'beg for an election', adding that they would not give in to this desire.

"There has not been an election in the last eight years. This has not been the case even in the worst phases of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. The last election was in 2014. They want us to fold our hands and beg for an election, but we will not do it. We are not beggars" he said while speaking to reporters here on Friday.

Inquired whether he felt the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra was a political tool used by Congress to boost its image, Abdullah replied in the negative. "Rahul Gandhi has taken out this rally to improve the overall condition of this country" he observed.

However, when asked about Gandhi's recent statement supporting the much-demanded restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir ever since the abrogation of article 370 back in 2019, the senior leader stated why the Grand Old Party was choosing to support the issue, including any possible electoral ambitions, did not interest him.

"Statehood should have never been taken away from us, there was no legitimacy in turning Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory. We're prepared to take this fight to the court, and the way the ruling regime is trying to stop a hearing from taking place, further proves our point that our case against them is very strong" he stated.