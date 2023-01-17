Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said there are no inputs of a possible threat to Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and that adequate security will be provided to the march when it reaches the Union territory. The Yatra will enter Jammu from Punjab in a day or two. For a few days, the march will be in different districts of Jammu and then it will enter the Kashmir Valley.

The Yatra will be in Kashmir for three to four days. We have discussed that (in the security review meeting). We have discussed the arrangements at the range-level and the district-level. Whatever security measures need to be taken, they will be taken, Singh told reporters here. The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar.

It has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Asked if there was any threat input about the Yatra, the top cop said, There is no such input." To a question on whether the Yatra will be allowed on foot, he replied that it will be regulated in such a manner that people do not face any inconvenience.

These things will be regulated because there is traffic and other things. A huge yatra can cause inconvenience to people as roads can get blocked. This is a Yatra and is taken both on foot as well as using vehicles. Our endeavour will be to take forward the march with vehicles wherever there is a single road, and in rest of the places, the participants may be advised to walk on foot where the roads allow, Singh said.

He asserted that the Yatra can be "guided from the security point of view as well wherever it is needed". AICC J-K in-charge Rajni Patil, earlier in the day, said the Jammu and Kashmir administration has granted permission for a mega rally to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium on January 30.

She said the Yatra will enter Lakhanpur (in Jammu and Kashmir) from Punjab Thursday evening. "After halting for the night, Gandhi will lead the yatra from Hatli Morh in Kathua from 7 am the next morning (January 20)," Patil said, adding that the rally will reach Jammu on January 23. She added that Gandhi will leave the Union territory on January 24, crossing Udhampur and Ramban towns. DGP Singh also said that measures will be put in place for smooth celebration of Republic day. (PTI)