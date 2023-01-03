Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has reached Rajouri's Upper Dangri village where 6 civilians were killed in the twin terror attacks. The NIA team has visited the crime scene spot and is likely to take over the investigation from the local police.

The attack is said to be one of the most gruesome killings by the terrorists in the region. The armed terrorists on Sunday night broke into three houses belonging to the Hindu families. They then shot all of them present inside the houses. Before killing them, the terrorists had checked the victims' ID cards. Later on early Monday morning when locals gathered at the crime site, an IED planted by the terrorists exploded.

The children were identified as Vihan (4) and Samiksha (14). Vihan died on the spot while Samiksha succumbed to her injuries during the course of treatment. The local police and security forces found another IED and defused it before it would explode.

At least four civilians were killed while 6 others were injured after suspected militants stormed Dangri village and launched their attacks on Sunday evening on January 1. In another incident on January 2, 2023, two minor children died and a few others were injured after an unattended IED blast went off in one of the houses of the slain civilians in Dangri village.

These two attacks have created panic and fear among the locals. The second attack took place even as security agencies are busy in finding more details about the first one. On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also reached Dangri village to review the situation. He had expressed solidarity with the victim families. He also assured them that security agencies will probe the incident and ensure justice to the victim families.