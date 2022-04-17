Srinagar: A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday carried out raids at the office and residence of jailed local journalist Fahad Shah in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Official sources said a joint team of the NIA and the newly constituted SIA raided the office and the residence of jailed journalist Fahad Shah.

"His residence in Dawood colony in Anchar area of Soura and the office of his magazine ‘The Kashmir Wala’ in Rajbagh area of Srinagar were searched”, sources said. Fahad Shah, who is the owner and editor of The Kashmir Walla is in jail and has been booked under Public Safety Act by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The 30-year-old journalist was previously booked under three cases in two months and is presently lodged at Kupwara central jail. Shah was first arrested on February 4 for allegedly glorifying militancy, spreading fake news and inciting the people of Jammu and Kashmir.