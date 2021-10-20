Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday morning conducted raids at 11 locations in the Kashmir Valley as part of its investigation into the recent civilian killings. Nine civilians, including five non-Kashmiri labourers, were killed in the violence. which created fear among the residents and non-locals who started returning to their native places.

Officials sources said the NIA teams raided 11 houses of various suspects in Srinagar, Baramulla, Sopore, Pulwama and Kulgam.

The NIA raided the residences of Rashid Bhat, Fahad Ali Wani in Hamdaniya Colony, Chanpora, and Furkan Imran Akhan in Government Housing Colony in Bagh-e-Mehtab. Reports said that NIA has detained more than a dozen people for questioning.

The NIA had initiated the investigation after registering a case on 10 October.

Earlier in the month, the agency had arrested nine terror operatives in a case pertaining to hatching of conspiracy to unleash terror attacks in various parts of the country following raids at two places in Srinagar and seized electronic devices and incriminating jihadi documents from the suspects.

According to the country's elite anti-terror probe agency cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) plotted terror attacks in Jammu Kashmir and other major cities.

Since 2017, the NIA has been raiding and arresting many suspected persons in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with militancy and terror funding.

