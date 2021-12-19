Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided a house of a Kashmiri businessman in Srinagar, official sources said.

"House of Altaf Ahmad Reshi, son of Ghulam Qadir Reshi, a resident of Malik Sahab Safa Kadal, was searched today by NIA sleuths. He deals in Kashmir artworks," official sources said.

The sources further said that the searches were carried out in connection with a case already registered with the NIA

"The searches were carried out in connection with a case already registered with the NIA. Some documents have also been seized."

More details are awaited.

