Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in north and central Kashmir Valley on Wednesday. The operation was conducted jointly by the NIA the local police and the CRPF.

NIA officials accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF carried raids at Barapather Batamaloo, Bag-i-Mehtab Housing Colony and Kralpora area of Kupwara district. Raids are being carried out at several other places in South Kashmir as well, they said.

The NIA raided the residence of Aijaz Ahmad Wani, a tailor by profession Tailor, a resident of the Barapather area of Batamaloo in Srinagar. Five mobile phones were seized from his residence, officials said adding that the agency also searched the house of Faizan Mushtaq Bhat, a student, in Sir Syed Abad area in Batamaloo and seized one mobile phone from his residence.

In the Baghi Mehtab area of Srinagar sleuths of NIA searched the residential house of Imran Ahmad Khan son of Mohammad Rafiq Khan. In the Dalgate area, NIA raided the rented residence of Bilal Ahmad Malik who is a Lab technician by profession at CD hospital Srinagar. He is a resident of the Khul Noorabad area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam.

Similarly, in south Kashmir’s Konibal Pampore area, NIA raided the house of Arif Ahmad Rather son of Habibullah Rather who is a Plumber by profession. In Anantnag district, the NIA team raided the houses of Ghulam Rather son of Abdul Gaffar Rather and Abdul Rasheed Dar son of Mohammad Ramzan Dar, a resident of Matipora Mattan.

In north Kashmir, the NIA team raided the house of Irfan Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Majeed Mir, a resident of Darpora in the Bomai area.

Similarly, the probing agency conducted searches in the residential houses of Ghulam Hassan Nijar son of Azam Najar, a resident of Kupwara and Wasim Ahmed Mir son of Ghulam Nabi Mir, a resident of Lone Harrie Kralpora in northern Kupwara district

