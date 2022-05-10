Pulwama: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided the premises of a Darul Uloom in the Chewakalan area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A senior police officer while confirming the raid said, "Sleuths of NIA assisted by local policemen raided the premises of a local Darul Uloom. More details will be shared once raids are over."

Interestingly, on March 12 this year, there was a gunfight between the militants and the security forces near the same Darul Uloom. During the gunfight, two militants and a civilian were killed.

