Pulwama (J&K): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday put up posters in several parts of south Kashmir's Pulwama district seeking information about four militants of The Resistance Front (TRF). Out of the four, two are Pakistani nationals whereas two others are local associates from Pulwama. It has also announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for each of the four militants. Two Pakistani nationals are wanted in connection with a conspiracy to radicalise, motivate and recruit youths of Jammu and Kashmir to carry out violence in India, the central agency informed in the poster.

The insurgents in question are Pakistan's Saleem Rehmani alias 'Abu Saad' from Nawab Shah in Sindh, and Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Shangamanga in Kasur, as well as their local associates, Sajjad Gul of Srinagar and Basit Ahmad Dar of Redwani Rayeen area of Kulgam. The NIA has provided its contact details to the public to share any relevant information or leads. It further assured citizens that the identity of anyone providing any crucial details shall be kept secret.