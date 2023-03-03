Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir): A special court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants against 13, all hailing from Kishtwar, in Jammu and Kashmir operating from across the border, sources said. A top official while confirming the development said that the non-bailable warrants were issued by an NIA Special Court in Jammu against the 13 militants at the request of the Kishtwar police.

The accused, who hail from the Kishtwar district, are settled and operating from Pakistan, SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said. According to the SSP Kishtwar, the warrants have been issued in NIA case FIR 272/2022 (J&K Terror-related case), which stands charged with offences under Section 120-B/121-A/IPC, 13/18/39/UAPA OF P/S Kishtwar.

SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said that the Chief Investigation Officer (CIO) of Kishtwar police approached the Special NIA Court for issuing non-bailable warrants against the above accused for their active involvement in terror activities for creating unrest in the Chenab Valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police, the accused militants against whom the non-bailable warrants have been issued have mobilised sleeper cells and pushed them into J&K in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against the Government of India with the nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India.

Further investigation in the case is underway, a police officer said. Pertinently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached the property of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar alias Latram, founder of Athe l-Umar Mujahideen terror group in Nthe owhatta area of Srinagar. Zargar, who was arrested on May 15, 1992 by the police, was later released in 1999, along with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, and Sheikh Omar in exchange for passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999.