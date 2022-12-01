Shopian: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided a residence in Chitragam of south Kashmir's Shopian district. According to sources, the owner of the house, identified as one Ghazi Moin Islam, had previously served as the head of Jamaat A Banat, an orphanage and educational institute. The raid was conducted in connection with a terror funding case, they added. The team also made a visit to the adjacent garden for investigation purpose. No official statement has been made regarding the issue.