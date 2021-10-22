Pulwama: A raid is being conducted at the house of detainee Feroz Ahmed Wani at Qazigund Kakapura area in Pulwama district on Friday. The operation is being jointly carried out by National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

Wani, a vegetable trader, has been in police custody for the last 15 days. According to sources, the raid is being carried out to nab a network of militants and their aides. Feroz Ahmed Wani is a vegetable trader.

As many as 11 people have been killed by militant organisations in the last 20 days. Over 700 people were detained by NIA in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the incidents. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed security forces Intelligence Bureau (IB), Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, National Security Advisor to launch a massive anti-terror operation in the region on October 7.

Besides, security has been beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the minister's visit in the Valley from October 23 to 25.

Commenting on the spate of killings, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had said, "These killings are unfortunate and done under a conspiracy. Kashmiris are not involved in these killings. It is an attempt to defame Kashmiris."

